WOW-token Price Tops $0.0424 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $424.04 million and $2,808.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.73 or 0.01435261 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005496 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022718 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00047655 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.01621520 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001730 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
