Wojak Finance (WOJ) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $153.94 million and $90,211.00 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,354.37 or 0.27779679 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010853 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

