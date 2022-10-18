WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Stock Price Up 2.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.21 and last traded at $33.05. Approximately 531,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 412,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEM. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 330.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,742,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

