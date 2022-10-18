Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML) Director David Lies Acquires 50,000 Shares

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating) Director David Lies bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,378.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,201,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,362,864.92.

David Lies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, David Lies bought 50,000 shares of Wealth Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$10,055.55.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

Shares of CVE:WML traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.22. 172,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Wealth Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$60.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

