(WATKF) (OTCMKTS:WATKF) Trading Down 0.7%

(WATKF) (OTCMKTS:WATKF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.17. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.
(WATKF) Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on (WATKF) (WATKF)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for (WATKF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (WATKF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.