Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $134.18. 139,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,666. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $364.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

