Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Cut by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VB traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,310. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.