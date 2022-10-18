Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Decreased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,537. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

