Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,218,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 163,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 31,582 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.34. 440,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,598,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

