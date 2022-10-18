Vai Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Vai token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $55.42 million and $1,600.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.96 or 0.27822744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010867 BTC.

About Vai

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

