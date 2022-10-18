UNUS SED LEO 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.88 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $4.51 or 0.00023100 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $4.30 billion and approximately $2.88 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00264194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001460 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017014 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.49983047 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3,019,723.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.