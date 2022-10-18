UNIUM (UNM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $226.63 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $226.63 million and $873.00 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for $77.92 or 0.00398509 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 74.88461507 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $850.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

