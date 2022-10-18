Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.52 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $93.52 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,582.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.77 or 0.00565682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00249954 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00051093 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00063250 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.29679746 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $847,957.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

