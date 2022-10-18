Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Up 7.8%

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31. 67,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,009,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Tyme Technologies Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Tyme Technologies

About Tyme Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tyme Technologies stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tyme Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) by 224.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,143 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.34% of Tyme Technologies worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead drug product is SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, prostate, breast, lung, glioma, ovarian, sarcoma, and colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.