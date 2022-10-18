Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Up 7.8%

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31. 67,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,009,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.93.
Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead drug product is SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, prostate, breast, lung, glioma, ovarian, sarcoma, and colon.
