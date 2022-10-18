Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 6,921 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $11.68.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.
