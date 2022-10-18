Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Short Interest Update

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 633,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 5.0 %

TRN stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. City State Bank purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

