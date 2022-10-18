Traxx (TRAXX) Trading Up 12.6% This Week

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Traxx token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $214,877.00 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,363.04 or 0.27686535 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010813 BTC.

About Traxx

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

