TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $718.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $709.14.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $525.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.43. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $33,345,506. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 42,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 92,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

