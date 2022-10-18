Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

