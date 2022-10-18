TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
TransAct Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TACT stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.95.
Insider Activity at TransAct Technologies
In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 32,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $117,624.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,034,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,435.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
