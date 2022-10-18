Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.93

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 2101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBCP. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 294,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 834,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 127,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 176,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,537,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

