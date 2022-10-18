Thunder Brawl (THB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $112.32 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $112.32 million and $928,815.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003168 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.60765611 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $750,043.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

