Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Tops $10.38 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $257.43 million and $10.38 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081794 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00063415 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015165 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00025282 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001417 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007224 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000191 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.