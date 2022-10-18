The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.6 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

