The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $44,492.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $44,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,431,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,518,142.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $37,945.40.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $67,412.10.

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $93,095.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $67,838.76.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $67,206.80.

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $79,130.80.

On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $51,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $32,689.21.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $55,615.50.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.71. 63,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,580. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 395,977 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 167,527 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 696.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,856 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

See Also

