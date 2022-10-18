The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $89.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.64.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,303,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 58.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after buying an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 209.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after buying an additional 523,900 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,887,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,052,000 after buying an additional 449,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

