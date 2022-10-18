The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Down 5.7% in September

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

CEE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. 61,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,552. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the first quarter worth about $762,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

