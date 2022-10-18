TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,066,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE:TFII opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

