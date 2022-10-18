TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $378.08 million and $70.17 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00082961 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064175 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015617 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00025994 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001418 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007245 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,809,137,073 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
