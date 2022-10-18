Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0003

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $239.17 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00013182 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018330 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007118 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008997 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,904,017,889,662 coins and its circulating supply is 6,151,072,613,161 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
