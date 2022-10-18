Terra Classic (LUNC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.29 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $25.29 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00013119 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018349 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007118 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008997 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,904,017,889,662 coins and its circulating supply is 6,151,072,613,161 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
