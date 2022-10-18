TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 581.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $64,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $847.92. 13,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,164. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $841.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $838.06.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alleghany in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

