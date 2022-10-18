TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $770,000 Investment in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Heidrick & Struggles International at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Insider Activity
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. 632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $565.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.81.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.35%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
