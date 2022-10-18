T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.01

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 499571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTOO. StockNews.com began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $719.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.50.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($5.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

