Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Insider Activity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $665,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $665,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,758 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,315 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

