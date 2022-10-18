Strike Price Tops $15.33 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Strike token can now be purchased for approximately $15.33 or 0.00079167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $51.31 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strike has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,324.53 or 0.27441619 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010718 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,348,135 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.