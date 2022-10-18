StockNews.com Lowers ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair downgraded ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.03.

NYSE ECOM opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $657.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.40.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $172,413. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

