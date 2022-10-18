StockNews.com Lowers Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.75.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,664. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after acquiring an additional 90,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,843,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

