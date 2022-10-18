StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

FENG opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.27. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 26.04% and a negative net margin of 37.55%.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

