Status (SNT) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Status has a market cap of $98.29 million and $9.01 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,582.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00056565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022834 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02762968 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $9,380,251.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

