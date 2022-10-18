Star Group (NYSE:SGU) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Critical Analysis

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Allego has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allego and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A N/A Star Group 3.19% 20.46% 6.36%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 1 4 0 2.80 Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allego and Star Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Allego presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 305.03%. Given Allego’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Star Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allego and Star Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $102.10 million 2.42 -$378.20 million N/A N/A Star Group $1.50 billion 0.20 $87.74 million $1.20 6.90

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Summary

Star Group beats Allego on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Star Group

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

