Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 27.30 Per Share

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.30 ($0.33) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Smiths Group Stock Performance
Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,554.50 ($18.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,323 ($15.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,642 ($19.84). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,526.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,491.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51,183.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,540 ($18.61) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($15,109.71).
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
