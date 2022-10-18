Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 27.30 Per Share

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.30 ($0.33) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,554.50 ($18.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,323 ($15.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,642 ($19.84). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,526.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,491.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51,183.33.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,540 ($18.61) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($15,109.71).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.