Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co lessened its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up 3.8% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co owned approximately 0.07% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SKX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 91,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,831. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Articles

