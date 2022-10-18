Short Interest in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Drops By 22.3%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 411,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yiren Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Yiren Digital Stock Up 1.3 %
Yiren Digital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,649. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $84.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yiren Digital (YRD)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.