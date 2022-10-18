Short Interest in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Drops By 22.3%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 411,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yiren Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 1.3 %

Yiren Digital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,649. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $84.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yiren Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of Yiren Digital worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

