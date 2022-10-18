Short Interest in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Decreases By 8.4%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 15,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE HD traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.28. 153,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,995. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

