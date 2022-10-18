Short Interest in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Declines By 22.9%

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,200 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 832,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 408,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $499.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.13.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in MSCI by 18,898.0% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MSCI by 128.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $14.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $402.96. 422,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,068. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.