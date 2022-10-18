Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Increases By 29.9%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:MARPS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. 7,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

