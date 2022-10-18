Short Interest in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Rises By 47.2%

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the September 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.47. 1,622,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,807. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 over the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.