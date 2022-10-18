Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Grows By 33.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $81.00 during midday trading on Monday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $75.36 and a 1 year high of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.14.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KUKAY)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.