Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Grows By 33.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $81.00 during midday trading on Monday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $75.36 and a 1 year high of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.14.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

