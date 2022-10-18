Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Grows By 34.1%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Karooooo Stock Up 4.4 %

Karooooo stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.15. 2,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,760. The company has a market cap of $495.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.42. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.64 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

